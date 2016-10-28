Otumfuo's mother endorses Akufo-Addo

Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for President.

Nana Akua Agyeman Kromo, Asantehemaa Kyeame (linguist), endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo speaking on behalf of the mother of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The chief linguist made the comments when the wife of the NPP’s flagbearer, Rebecca Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the queen mother,

Nana Agyeman Kromo spoke of prayers offered on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP towards attaining victory in the upcoming elections. She noted that the Queen mother and her stool are solidly behind Nana Akufo-Addo, indicating that Asanteman is changing and change is coming.

“We’re in total support of all that you are doing. We are asking for God’s blessing for this country. As we support you, we won’t turn back. As for us, our statement is very short, we are for change. We are fully behind you and we know that change is coming. As you continue with your tour, we know everything will be successful. Just know you have our support.”

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo is in the Ashanti region for a three-day tour, shortly after her husband left the region.

She will meet with some queen mothers in the region, as well as indigenes of selected constituencies, campaigning and amassing votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.

Asantehene cautions chiefs against partisanship

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has however cautioned chiefs under his jurisdiction to desist from partisan politics as he says such acts denigrate the chieftaincy institution.

Addressing the final 2016 session of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi, the Asantehene warned chiefs under his jurisdiction not to meddle in politics.

His warning came as more than 60 chiefs across the country have publicly endorsed the candidature of the governing National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama and the NPP’s, Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the polls.