Court strikes out NDP's suit

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct 27, GNA - An Accra High Court on Thursday struck out a case against the Electoral Commission (EC) filed by the National Democratic Party over the disqualification of the party's flag bearer Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

The court presided over by Justice George k. Koomson in delivering its ruling said the decision was due to a wrong procedure used by the plaintiff (NDP) and described the suit as incompetent.

It said the applicants were wrong to include an application for judicial review and the enforcement of fundamental human rights in one writ, saying the two issues were distinct and the rules of court did not allow an applicant to apply for both reliefs in a single application.

The court later fined the applicants GHC10, 000.

At the last court hearing, lawyers of the EC argued that the NDP's application lacked merit and was not properly brought before the court.

Nana Konadu was disqualified with 12 other presidential nominees because they failed to meet some requirements of the electoral laws ahead of the December polls.

The party sued the EC last week and added the Attorney General to the case over its candidate's disqualification from the presidential race.

They were seeking an interlocutory injunction, prohibiting and restraining the EC and or its agents from going ahead with the balloting of presidential candidate until the court settles the matter on the disqualification.

