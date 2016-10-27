Atwima-Kwanwoma SHS cries for help

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 27, GNA - An appeal has been made to the government to act without delay to provide the Atwima-Kwanwoma Senior High Technical School with adequate structures for smooth teaching and learning.

Mrs. Alice Opoku-Adjei, the Assistant Headmistress, said it was struggling with space to accommodate students and warned that the situation would get worse with the arrival of fresh students.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had been forced to turn classrooms into make shift dormitories for the boys and girls.

That, she indicated, was causing discomfort and inconvenience to the students and should not be allowed to continue.

Mrs. Opoku-Adjei asked that the government went to every length to find money to build accommodation for the students.

She also complained about the lack of science laboratory and a technical department to allow for the teaching of elective science and technical courses.

'The school is a technical institution but we are not running technical courses because we do not as yet have a well-equipped technical department to do that.'

She applauded the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for taking the initiative to build a science laboratory for the school.

She invited private organizations, groups and individuals to assist improve conditions there - to create academically-friendly environment, to enhance performance.

