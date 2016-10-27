NMC appoints new Director General for GBC

The National Media Commission has appointed Dr. Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow as the new Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

A statement signed by Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, Chairman of the NMC said, Dr. Anoff-Ntow's appointment takes effect from November 1, 2016.

About the new GBC's DG

Dr. Akuffo Anoff-Ntow has close to two decades of professional experience in broadcasting as both a practitioner and scholar.

His professional experience spans public broadcasting at GBC as well as consulting for other media and communication interests across the world.

As a trained television producer/director, he has produced, directed and executive produced many television programs across several genres.

Dr. Anoff-Ntow, therefore, comes to the role of the Director General with intimate knowledge of the editorial and operational workings of global public broadcasting. As a member of the International Public Television (INPUT) forum, Dr. Anoff-Ntow has undertaken many international projects around best practice in public broadcasting and media. He was one of the 16 program experts from around the world who planned and led sessions at INPUT international conferences in Germany, USA, Switzerland and South Africa.

As a communications scholar, Dr. Anoff-Ntow’s research interests include newsroom journalistic practices, the political economy of public broadcasting in Africa, communication policy, and the politics of visual representations. He holds a Doctor of Philophy Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Calgary in Canada where his doctoral thesis topic focused on “Public Broadcasting and the politics of media in Ghana: a case study of the GBC.”

He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association, the Canadian Communications Association and sits on the Board of the African Centre for Parliamentary affairs, ACEPA.

Return to work

The appointment follows a directive the National Labour Commission (NLC) gave to the protesting workers of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to cease all acts of protest towards the Corporation's Board.

The NLC had heard submissions from the Management and Board members of the GBC and the National and Local Union representative of the Public Services Workers Union over allegations of unfair labour practices.

The workers had accused the Board of micromanaging the affairs of the GBC and misappropriating internally generated funds by illegally employing directors without recourse to due process.

The workers thus vowed to protest until their demands for the dissolution of the Board of the Corporation was met. Some of them also became signatories to a document declaring the GBC board persona non grata.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/ citifmonline.com/Ghana

