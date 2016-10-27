KNUST to introduce security cameras, biometric locks to curb ‘perching’

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have hinted of waging war on students sharing rooms with non-resident on campus.

The institution has threatened to introduce security cameras and biometric locks at the various halls to curb this situation which is also referred to as 'perching.'

“Very soon the University is going to display security cameras and biometric locks at the Halls of Residence to ensure safety of its students. If you know you are perching somewhere, please begin to make arrangements for your accommodation,” a message circulated by the Dean of Students to the student body said.

According to the notice, persons found culpable would face disciplinary action.

“The percher and the perched will face disciplinary action when caught. Advise your visitors to comply by the regulations set up by the university guidelines,” the Dean of Students added.

A percher is a term used to describe a non-resident student of a university who shares room with a colleague student resident on campus.

They have been complaints of activities of such persons which some say pose security and health threats to students on campus.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana