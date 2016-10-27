Tourism Ministry earmarks GH¢1.8 million for private tourism project

Operators in the Tourism Industry have received a boost in the sector as some GH¢1.8 million of the Tourism Development Fund has been earmarked for private tourism projects.

The Tourism Development Fund was established with the one percent levy collected from patrons of tourism facilities, which was started in October 2012.

It is expected to have generated almost Gh¢20 million.

The Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare says operators in the sector can now access the funds.

She spoke to JOY BUSINESS at the tourism industry stakeholder engagement on the policy framework for the application of the Tourism Development Fund.

"Government said to give the Funds to them [private tourism operators] for development and promotion in respect of tourism. They are going to discuss the modalities by which a person can access funding from the Funds.

"We need tourism, culture and creative arts development to grow. If tourism grows the way the industry is flourishing, then more jobs will be secured, revenue will be generated and we would be able to redistribute wealth," she said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com