Asantehemaa Endorses Nana Addo

THE FLAGBEARER of the opposition New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, has received overwhelming endorsement from the Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II.

The Queenmother has stated emphatically that she is for change and is backing the NPP Presidential Candidate ahead of the crucial elections.

Speaking through her spokesperson, Nana Afua Agyemang Kromo, Asantehemaa said she was in full support of the change agenda.

The Asantehemaa made the declaration when the wife of the NPP flagbearer, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo, paid a courtesy call on her at the Manhyia Palace to formally announce her presence in the Ashanti Region for a five day tour.

Doing the change (Yeresesamu) gestures whilst addressing the entourage, Nana Afua Kromo, said the Asantehemaa wishes to see progress and development in the lives of her subjects, particularly and that she hopes the NPP leadership under Nana Addo will deliver to the satisfaction of all.

"Tell your husband we are in full support of him," Nana Kromo stated, amidst cheers and applause from the gathering that thronged the Asantehemaa Palace.

Earlier, Mrs. Akufo Addo had paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that she was in the region to mobilize support for her husband.

She indicated that her husband has love and vision for Ghana and that she would plead with the King to give him the needed spiritual backing to be able to confront the battle ahead of him.

Mrs. Akufo Addo also conveyed her husband appreciation to the King for the warmth reception accorded him anytime he visits the region.

"My husband has told me a lot about the love and support you offer him anytime he is in the region. I wish on my personal behalf to express much appreciation to you and plead with you to continue to protect him," She emphasized.

Mrs. Akufo Addo is expected to visit about five constituencies to meet and interact with Queenmothers and traditional rulers to court their support for the NPP.