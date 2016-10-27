General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has lambasted President John Dramani Mahama and his government officials for engaging in politics of insults.

Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Atik Mohammed condemned the President for smearing the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo on his campaign platforms.

According to him, President John Mahama has been using the “All die be die” mantra by Nana Addo to ‘crucify’ the NPP flagbearer, as part of his campaign strategies to win the 2016 elections.

He wondered why the President would revive an issue that’s dead.

Atik Mohammed also castigated the Mahama-NDC administration for attacking the health of Nana Addo on their political platforms.

“I think we condemned using the health of individual through campaign. The NDC were appalled by it but it appears it is coming back. They're using the health of another candidate through campaign.”

To him, the model that the NDC “used in 2012, branding people as violent, arrogant and so forth; I think this model is becoming tired.”

“Look, I've heard all kinds of peace songs. All kinds of programmes we have been organizing to ensure peace and so on, and if deliberately you're stigmatizing someone as being violent . . . for me it confirms only one thing” that the President has seen that he's at the verge of defeat, “that's why we're importing this tired campaign message of 2012 into 2016,” he added.

-Peacefmonline