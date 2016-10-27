Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo Shocks Manhyia

Traditional leaders at the Manhyia Palace could not hide their excitement on Thursday after they were showered with what has been described as the most unprecedented gift to the Palace by the wife of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo.

Mrs. Akufo Addo glittered the Palace with gifts ranging from clothes, foreign expensive wine, food items and fat sheep when she and her entourage paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Thursday.

Carried by over 22 beautiful young ladies, Mrs. Akufo Addo did not only spoil Chiefs and elders of the Asanteman Council, but also ensured that every division under the Kingdom had something to laugh about as cusotkse and tradition demand.

The applause and cheers from the elders when the Chief Linguist of the King, Balfour Kantankrankyie asked Nananom to cheer on the entourage, were enough attestation of their approval of their approval.

Some of the royals openly confessed that in their lifetime, they have never seen such a gift in the Palace before.

However, the rationale behind the beautiful gift, according to the NPP Planning Committee, was for Mrs. Akufo Addo to show appreciation and recognition for the traditional leadership in the Asante Kingdom.

The Committee Members include Mrs. Adjei Barwuah, wife of former Ambassador to Japan, Dr. Adjei Barwuah, Mad. Ama Dokuaah, an entrepreneur and owner of Beauty Queen Hotel as well as Andy Owusu, Special Aide to the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Mrs. Akufo Addo is in the Ashanti Region for a five day tour to some selected constituencies.

She would be interacting with Queenmothers to brief them on her husband's vision and programmes for the country and to court their support ahead of the elections.