Govt’ to create more jobs for Doctors and Nurses



From: Edmond Gyebi, Tamale.

THE MINISTER of Health, Alex Segbefia, has hinted of massive employment opportunities for the hundreds of Ghanaian nurses and doctors roaming on the streets and hankering for job placement in the health sector.

He said that the government as a matter of fact, was making heavy investments in the health sectors to upgrading and expanding the existing health infrastructure and constructing new ones in order to widen the employment avenues for the personnel in the sector.

Speaking to health personnel at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) during his recent familiarization tour of the Northern Region, Mr. Segbefia assured that the construction of numerous health infrastructures and expansion of the existing ones was enough to absorb a large number of the idling nurses and doctors.

He therefore appealed to them to exercise restraint as the government was putting in place the necessary strategies for the good of the health sector and its personnel.

“This is what I keep saying to nurses who are worried about job that; we can't for instance increase Tamale Teaching hospital from 420 to almost 900 beds and expect the same number of nurses and doctors to do the work; we have to employ nurses.

“We can't build a new Legon Hospital and be looking at it from the eyesight waving at without employing doctors and nurses- we need a whole personnel raft. Same with the Dawdowa hospital that we just built, we have to even employ more, we have the new Military hospital coming up in Kumasi, we have seven hospitals under MNS, eight hospitals under Eurojet, Ridge Hospital is also expanding and more.

“If all of these hospitals are coming or getting ready at the same time we wouldn't even have all the personnel-doctors and nurses to actually cope. We know that we would be able to accommodate all of these personnel to run the units”.

The Health Minister, therefore, charged hospital authorities to draw up plans on what was required to run their facilities in terms of personnel needed and other conditions.

Meanwhile, the ruling government led by President John Dramani Mahama is at the receiving end for its inability to employ majority of the nurses and doctors from the various health training institutions in the past few years.

There have been series of agitations and protest against the government in that effect, whiles the few who were luck to be employed were also not receiving salaries and allowances.

However, Mr. Segbefia said that there was no cause for alarm, since the government was progressively working to solve many of the challenges confronting the health sector.

He commended the health personnel in the region for working hard to meet the health needs of the people in the midst of several challenges.

He indicated that the Health Ministry had since the last nine months identified that several of the midwives were due for retirement, and had therefore come up with a policy to give contracts to some of the midwives to continue to serve at place where their services were needed most.

The Health Minister who inspected the ongoing 2nd phase of the Tamale Teaching Hospital expansion works also visited the Yendi Government Hospital where he interacted with the personnel. He also paid a courtesy call on the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuyana Abdulai Andani.