Africa | 27 October 2016 17:24 CET

Australia Awards Fronting African Development Through Education

By Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

The Australian Government, has selected and awarded professionals from 11 African countries with Australia Awards Scholarships at Masters Level, who will undertake their studies at various Australian universities from January 2017. Eight successful applicants from South Africa, twelve from Botswana and eight from Mozambique have received scholarships in diverse fields including Agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Health and Public Policy.

In order to prepare the recipients to live and study in Australia, the Australian Government will host a two-day workshop and a Congratulatory Reception for the scholarship recipients in Pretoria, South Africa. At the workshops, recipients will be thoroughly briefed on how to successfully relocate to Australia and how best to approach their studies. They will also discuss the development projects they hope to implement once they return home.

Ms. Tholokuhle Sithole from South Africa who will be undertaking a Master of Public Policy says: “I appreciate this opportunity to be a South African ambassador in Australia; and look forward to learning best practices in terms of policy development, policy evaluation and policy analysis - which are scarce skills in the South African public sector”.

The Australian High Commissioner in Pretoria, HE Adam McCarthy, will address recipients at a Reception on 28 October 2016. Staff of Australia’s High Commission and government officials from South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique will also attend both the meetings and Reception.

“The Award recipients have demonstrated the leadership potential necessary to advance development in Africa. Indeed, we are delighted that through our Australia Awards program, their talent and expertise will be nurtured and they will be in a position, on their return home, to make an important contribution to national and regional development,” said HE Adam McCarthy.

Women and persons with disability are strongly encouraged to apply for the Australia Awards. Mechanisms are in place to support the participation of applicants and Awardees requiring assistance. The latest application round for Australia Awards Scholarships and Short Courses is currently open until 15 December 2016 and 15 January 2017, respectively.

More information on Australia Awards – Africa is available on the website: www.australiaawardsafrica.org .

I DONT SEEK POPULARITY AS A BADGE OF HONOUR,BUT SOMETIMES IT IS THE PRICE OF LEADERSHIP AND COST OF CONVICTION.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
