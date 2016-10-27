Supreme Court orders EC to create section on collation form for parties

The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to create a portion on the collation forms for all parties including returning officers to append their signatures after results are collated.

The Justices also asked the EC to provide all candidates and their representatives a copy of the signed collated results at the various collation centres.

The orders follow a suit by a private legal practitioner, Kwesi Nyame-Tsease Eshun.

To avoid another election petition, an Accra-based legal practitioner has filed a writ against the EC and the Attorney-General (AG) at the Supreme Court.

The plaintiff, Mr. Kwesi Nyame-Tsease Eshun, is seeking the true and proper interpretation of articles 42, 43, 45 (C) and 51 of the 1992 Constitution, especially Article 45 (C) which mandates the Commission “to conduct and supervise all public elections and referenda,” implying that a duty bestowed on the EC to conduct such elections in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner.

The plaintiff is asking the Supreme Court to declare that “the failure of the EC to make clear provisions in C.l. 94, prescribing the detailed steps that the returning officer at the Constituency Collation Centre shall methodically take to collate the total valid votes cast for each of the contesting presidential candidates, and to enter same in the relevant forms, namely, the Certificate to be endorsed on the Writ, Form One E.L. 1 B and Presidential Elections-Result Collation Form

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana