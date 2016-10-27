57 Volta Chiefs Declare Support For Akufo-Addo

Fifty-seven chiefs in the Nkwanta South constituency of the Volta Region, comprising 5 Paramount Chiefs and 52 sub-Chiefs have declared their unflinching and unalloyed support for the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, in this year's election.

Led by Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II, Paramount Chief of Nkwanta Akyode Traditional Area, they stated that they have had the opportunity to witness governance under the NPP and NDC over the last 16 years, and are under no illusion that a government led by the NPP represents Ghana's best hope of offering her citizens progress and prosperity.

The Paramount Chief of Nkwanta Akyode Traditional Area made this known on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, when Nana Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the NPP in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Nkwanta.

“Under President Kufuor's tenure, I can say with all certainty that, all was well with Ghana. There was money in the land and in the pockets of people. However, under President Mahama men are crying, women are crying, the youth and old are all crying,” the Nkwanta Chief lamented.

He continue, “There's a saying that you visit two markets before one can tell which is the best. We have, indeed, visited two markets over the last 16 years, and we know which is best. We know it is the NPP that can help us.”

With a majority of the youth of Nkwanta unemployed, Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo's 1-District-1-Factory policy, adding that “we know you can do it. We have already allocated a parcel of land for the factory to be sited. We know you can do it.”

Akin to the pledge made by Nana Akufo-Addo to create the 'Western-North' region out of the Volta Region, the Chiefs of Nkwanta appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo “to create the Oti Region, and site the capital in Nkwanta.”

In concluding, Nana Obonbo Sewura Lipuwura II, reiterated the unwavering support of 56 other Chiefs in the Nkwanta Akyode Traditional Area, praying for good health, wisdom, long life for Nana Akufo-Addo.