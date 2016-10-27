UK's peace keeping efforts in the West African region

The UK supports global peacekeeping operations through our financial commitment to the UN and increasingly through our commitment of personnel and equipment to UN peacekeeping operations. The UK contributes 5.8% of the UN’s total peacekeeping budget, equating to approximately $0.46 billion in 2016; this financial contribution supports the delivery of a range of UN peacekeeping operations, such as those in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, and Liberia.

In addition to this financial support, the UK continues to provide personnel to both the UN peacekeeping and EU Training missions in Mali, whilst also supporting peace missions in both South Sudan and Somalia, with increasing numbers of personnel and additional capability. For example, in September the UK announced the additional contribution of a Role 2 Hospital facility to UNMISS in South Sudan.

In September, the UK Defence Minister also hosted the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in London, attended by Ghana’s own Minister for Defence, the Hon Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, where the UK committed to supporting the international development of: planning capacity; pledges of forces to peacekeeping; and maintenance of, and accountability for, performance on peacekeeping missions – the latter particularly relates to professional accountability to both the UN and to the people the missions serve; this also encompasses the UK’s commitment to the UN Secretary General’s zero tolerance policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA). Meanwhile, more locally, the UK is proud to support activities within the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Ghana – a centre of excellence for the preparation of military, police and civilian personnel for peacekeeping duties – with the provision of financial and civilian academic and military instructor support for particular programmes.