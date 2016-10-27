Meet Bettina Mensah Newton Woode, A 19-Year-Old Sensational Jewellery Entrepreneur In The Oil City

I write this inspiring article with a great deal of enthusiasm, mainly because I have the theme of this write-up at heart. Besides, it is a story which truly exemplifies women empowerment in our part of the world. In fact, I really, really, really admire Bettina. Why? Firstly, I believe she is a great daughter of Sekondi-Takoradi, our great city. She also emphatically told me that she is a great fan of Sir Article.

Do you know that she even gave me a free wristband customised with the name "Sir Article" just to appreciate what I do as my true fan? Interestingly, she wants to buy a copy of my motivational book "Control Your Own Destiny" for her unwary boyfriend, believing that it will positively influence his thoughts and actions. Gosh, she is the kind of girl with a distinct affinity for self-improvement.

Okay, let me now proceed to the meat of this article, which is all about Bettina's promising entrepreneurial life. Bettina Ethelina Mensah Newton Woode is a 19-year-old sensational jewellery entrepreneur living in Kweikuma, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi. She discovered her innate passion for jewellery-making at the tender age of 5, that is actually 14 years ago, and she has been practising her skill ever since. Bettina, an alumna of Adiembra Senior High School, has committed herself to perfecting her craft, and she now runs a jewellery-making enterprise called "Tet's Jewellery" located in Takoradi Market Circle. Her business, which she claims is profitable, has been operating since 2010 when she was in junior high school at age 13. Indeed, entrepreneurial dynamism is one of Bettina's hallmarks.

Moreover, Bettina's firm makes all kinds of jewellery which are tailor-made for her cherished clients such as necklaces, bracelets, anklets, wristbands, and many more. Tet's Jewellery even has the capacity to produce beautiful jewellery in bulk meant for events such as engagements, naming ceremonies, parties, funerals, and the like. However, the most amazing thing about her business is that it trains young girls in the art of jewellery-making in order to start a jewellery trade to earn a living. A couple of young girls in the Oil City have graduated from her jewellery school and are now self-employed. Bettina is also working on getting NVTI accreditation.

Also, Bettina, the budding jewellery entrepreneur, dreams of establishing a fully-fledged agency to empower young girls financially and with her craftsmanship. This goal of hers stems from her untoward experiences in life as a gifted individual. I asked Bettina what her vision in life was, and she stated that she is striving to help society through her potential, to make her family proud with the success of her talent, and also to emerge wealthy one day. Her most favourite quote is, "To be great, you will have to be willing to be mocked, hated and misunderstood." Yes, I fully believe in my dear friend, Bettina Mensah Newton Woode, and I pray she reaches dizzy heights in her chosen field.

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com