Sudan - Course on Peacekeeping and conflict management winds up in Khartoum

A course on the Italian experience in peacekeeping has just wound up in Khartoum. The first course on “Training Programme for Conflict Management” was closed at the presence of the director of the Peace Research Institute of the University of Khartoum, the Italian Ambassador to Sudan and the coordinator of the international activities of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa (SSSUP).

“It was the very first experience of this sort in Khartoum,” explained Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Lobasso. He went on: “It is an unprecedented initiative made possible thanks to the SSSUP’s 20-year-old professional experience in peacekeeping and to the joint effort of the University of Khartoum and of the Italian Embassy, with the support of the Foreign Ministry’s Directorate General for Globalisation and Global Affairs.” The five-day course was aimed at providing participants with essential information on peace management in international scenarios. The nearly 40 Sudanese participants, mostly media and communication professionals and officials from international organisations, received in-depth training on peacekeeping and peace-building concepts and mechanisms at both regional and global level.