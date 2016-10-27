In Crypto Wars, an upcoming Faultlines documentary on Al Jazeera, Josh Rushing explores this year’s Apple vs FBI encryption war and why encryption is one of the burning issues of our time.

When Apple refused the FBI’s request to build software to help unlock an iPhone used by Syed Farook, one of the San Bernardino shooters, the U.S. Department of Justice took the company to court. Apple pushed back, with an open letter to their customers.

The FBI dropped the case at the end of March 2016, announcing that they’d paid an unnamed entity to hack the phone – a hack that is rumoured to cost around a million US dollars.

As Apple vs FBI wound down, US senators Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr released draft legislation that would allow federal judges to force US companies to hand over their clients’ plain text data to law enforcement, effectively banning strong end-to-end encryption. But the bill hasn’t been introduced and the US government is divided.

Crypto Wars finds out why.

Crypto Wars screens on Faultlines on Al Jazeera this Friday, 28 October 2016 at 1930 EAT / 1830 CAT / 1730 WAT / 1630 GMT.

Watch the promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yd7wc5-zew

Watch the full 25m episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7VA4H8m4uk

