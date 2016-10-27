NDC's 'World Bank' tumbling as thousands turned out at my rallies - Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the massive turnout at rallies on his five-day tour of the Volta Region is an indication that Ghanaians really want change.

Nana Akufo-Addo attested that the massive turnout also manifests that the stronghold of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is tumbling.

Nana Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a rally in Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Constituency said the development has sent shivers down the spines of the NDC.

The NPP leader has taken his campaign tour to South Dayi, North Dayi, Kpando, Biakoye, Krachi East and West, Krachi Nchumuru and Nkwanta North and South constituencies where he received warm receptions at all stops.

"Everywhere I went in the Volta Region, residents came out in their numbers to listen to me...the World Bank people are shivering as the World Bank is tumbling," he said.

He emphasized that "the upcoming elections will determine the wellbeing of your future. If you want your future to be safeguarded, then this is the time to use your thumb to vote the Mahama-led government out and bring Akufo-Addo and the NPP in."

He reiterated reviving of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) "that was introduced by the Kufuor administration but collapsed due to mismanagement by the NDC governance".

The three-time presidential hopeful reassured the electorates that his government will provide free access to secondary school education and also "introduce an annual allocation of $1 million to all constituencies to facilitate development in the constituencies".

This is he explained, "is to ensure all constituencies receive an equal dividend of the country's resources".

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, who joined Nana Addo on the third day of his Volta Region campaign trail jabbed President Mahama and the NDC for failing to create jobs in their eight years of administration.

He detailed that "the NDC have accepted that they were not able to provide the citizenry with jobs within the past eight years, therefore, are saying they will bring jobs during their next term.

"I want to tell you that NPP provided jobs when it was in power between 2000 and 2008 and I am assuring you that there will jobs if you vote for us to win the December polls."

The one-time presidential hopeful said, "as part of the NPP's one district one factory policy, a starch factory will be situated here in your district to create direct and indirect jobs."

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News