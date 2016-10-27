Promoting Peaceful Elections In Ghana: MFWA Holds Stakeholder Forums In Kumasi

As part of efforts to promote peaceful elections in Ghana, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) will on Friday, October 28, 2016 hold a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi.

The event will bring together leadership and representatives of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Ghana Police Service, Political Parties, Traditional and other Religious Leaders, National Commission for Civic Education, the Media, Civil Society Organisations and the general public.

Participants will deliberate on issues of security, the election process and the maintenance of peace before, during and after the elections. The Electoral Commission, Political Parties and the Security Services will also highlight some of the interventions being put in place to ensure that activities leading up the 2016 elections and its outcome are peaceful, credible and acceptable to all.

The Town Hall Meeting comes off at 7:30 pm at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi and will be telecast live on Ghana Television (GTV). The event will be chaired by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

Meanwhile, the MFWA will on Thursday, October 27, 2016 hold a special Media Dialogue with Commissioners of the Electoral Commission on Ghana’s 2016 general elections in Kumasi. The chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and other Commissioners of the EC will address editors and senior journalists and respond to questions from the journalists on the electoral processes. This event comes off at 11:00 am prompt.