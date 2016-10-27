2016 edition of Volta Heroes Awards slated for October 28

The third edition of the Volta Heroes Awards has been slated for October 28 at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

The award which was initiated by the Volta Heroes Foundation is aimed at recognising and celebrating indigenes of the Volta Region who have made significant contributions towards its development.

The 2016's award which would be held in Accra for the first time would witness the posthumous honoring of past Chairman of the Foundation and late Fiaga of Alakple Traditional area, Torgbui Kporku III.

The late Torgbi Kporku III was the Chairman of the Awards Council from its inception until he stepped down.

Chairman of the Awards Organising Committee, Rockson Dogbegah was full of praise that the former traditional ruler was going to be awarded at the function.

He said Torgbui Kporku III dedicated his life and placed his expertise at the disposal of the region for its growth and development.

Accoreding to him, despite his immense contribution towards the growth of Volta Region and Ghana as a whole, the late ruler did not want to be honoured by the Foundation.

“I have no doubt Torgbui was going to be nominated and honoured as a hero the moment he handed over as Chair of the Foundation, but sadly he passed on to glory before that could happen,” Mr Dogbegah said.

He said nominations were not opened for the 2016's Awards because the Foundation wants to use the occasion to celebrate a fallen son of Volta Region and Ghana.

This arrangement, Mr Dogbegah who is also the Executive Chairman of Berock Ventures said would be changed in the 2017's edition of the Awards.

The public would have the chance once more to nominate people to be honoured as Volta Heroes.

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Foundation and Paramount Chief of the Likpe Traditional area, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, said this year’s awards would be unique.

Though the Awards would be used to honour his predecessor, the traditional leader said the programme would nontheless go a long way to inculcate the attitude of selflessness and fortitude in residents of the region.

Nana Alloh IV who also doubles as the Vice President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs challenged the youth to take volunteerism seriously and get involved in activities aimed at developing their communities.

Previous award winners would be coming from different parts of the country including an Indian medical doctor to grace the occassion.

