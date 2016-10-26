The Forum of Public Sector Labour Unions in Ghana has urged its members to disregard a letter purportedly written by the Employment Ministry seeking advice regarding payment of the Tier-2 pension funds.

Chairman of the Forum, Dr Isaac Bampoe said the letter has several flaws which should not have happened considering the delicate nature of the issue in contention.

“We sighted this letter, there is nothing like a directive in that letter and when you look at the content the Controller and Accountant General was not mentioned in the content of the letter,” he said.

The Forum which is made up of 12 labour groups has asked government to pay the 2nd Tier pension contributions of its members by November 15 else it would be compelled to embark on a “massive industrial strike” in the country.

Relations between the Forum and government have strained over payment of Tier-2 pension funds. In 2010, the Forum sued government for the lethargic manner it was handling the issue.

The case was later taken out of court for an amicable settlement which resulted in a mutual agreement that the employer which is the government would make payment by April 1, 2016.

However, at a news conference in Accra Wednesday, the Forum said for five years running the government has not made any payment.

Barely thirty minutes into the Forum’s news conference, a letter believed to have been signed by the Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu popped up.

The letter which was addressed to the Controller and Accountant-General is soliciting advice for the Finance Ministry regarding payment of the 2nd Tier pension funds to the aggrieved labour groups.

“In connection with the concern raised it will be appreciated if the Ministry of Finance would be advised on the transfer of funds to approved Government custodial banks. The Forum is seriously concerned about the delay in implementation of the 2nd Tier Occupational Pension Schemes for their constituents,” the letter said.

But speaking to Dzifa Bampoh, host of Joy FM’s Newsnite programme Wednesday, Dr Bampoe said the content of the letter and the heading are in disagreement.

The heading of the letter reads, “Re: Transfer of the 5% Tier 2 monthly deductions to pension custodian banks duly appointed by the employer,” but the content talks about the Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA).

“Where is the Controller and Accountant General in the letter?” he asked, saying the letter is bereft of a directive for the payment of the 5 percent Tier 2 pension funds.

When asked if the Forum had contacted the Employment Minister after it was served with the letter, Dr Bampoe said they were yet to communicate with him.

