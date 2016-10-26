Tobinco Foundation / Hunger Noe Be Joke donates to widows

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - The Tobinco Foundation in collaboration with Hunger Noe Be Joke (HNBJ) Incorporated, a local non-governmental organisation has donated more than 150 bags of rice to widows in Accra.

The donation exercise, was undertaken to show love to widows and encourage them to undertake steps that would make their family economically stable.

Mrs Millicent Akoto, the Executive Director of the Tobinco Foundation in an interview with the GNA said the collaboration was initiated when HNBJ Incorporated identified the Foundation as the sole organisation with the biggest heart for the safety and welfare of widows across the country.

She said they therefore decided to partner the Foundation to share in the plight of the widows, encourage them not to give up in life even in the midst of maltreatment from late husband's family members.

Mrs Akoto noted that the meeting was therefore to encourage the widows, donate food items to them and agree on other collaborative ventures with HNBJ Incorporated.

The Executive Director revealed that some of the more than 300 widows whom the Foundation supported were homebound or bedridden and would have their items donated to them in their various homes by staff of the two organisations.

He said health personnel would be included in the visit to check the health status of the widows.

Mr Kwame Prempeh, Founder of HNBJ Incorporated speaking to the GNA in an interview said the NGO has been helping a lot of people and they found the need to show love to widows this time because they noticed they really need help across the country.

He said they therefore decided to partner the Tobinco Foundation because of how it took every step at every minute to ensure that widows were happy as part of their wide range of activities.

Mr Prempeh urged the public to support widows because most of them went through lot of misfortunes in life that many people didn't know about.

'I know we achieved our objective because the widows were touched by our actions and that has encouraged us to take more steps to touch more lives', he said. GNA