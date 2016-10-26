MainOne Clinches Exclusive Internet Provider Role At Ghana eCommerce Expo

Accra, Ghana, October 21, 2016: West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center Solutions Company, MainOne has been chosen as the exclusive internet provider at the upcoming Ghana eCommerce Expo and Summit, an event that has become the sole and premier conference and exhibition event in Ghana’s growing eCommerce industry.

In a partnership designed to deliver value to participants and organizers, MainOne has concluded plans with OML, the event organizer, to provide over 100Mbps free data capacity for the duration of the event.

Themed “Transforming Ghana’s Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation & Opportunity”, the 3rd Ghana eCommerce Expo takes place in October 27 and 28, 2016 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The event will host over 30 high-profile speakers, 50 exhibitors and 4000+ exhibition visitors from eCommerce companies, online payment providers, eBanking Services providers, Software companies, Start-ups and Telecom companies among others.

The eCommerce Summit is expected to feature presentations from C-level executives from leading companies in Ghana including Albert Biga (CEO, Zoobashop); Kwabena Okyire Appianing (Head of Digital Media, Global Media Alliance); Sosthenes Konutsey (Financial Inclusion Advocate & Head, Corporate Business, Old Mutual); Saqib Nazir (CEO, Interpay); Daniel Asare Kyei (MD, Esoko); Stephen Boadi (Director, Digital Marketing, PZ Cussons) Kazeem Oladepo, Business Executive for West Africa and Ghana, MainOne and Sofiene Marzouki (Country Manager, Jumia Foods).

The Summit will provide stakeholders and other industry players in the eCommerce space the platform to network, share ideas, experiences and information, and discuss Ghana’s online businesses, financial inclusion, Digital Advertising and Social Media. It shall also focus on key discourse surrounding the impact of Cybercrime on eCommerce in Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the event, MainOne’s General Manager Sales for Ghana, Angelo Govina, said the company’s choice as exclusive Internet Provider for the Summit aligns with its key corporate objectives.

He added that this demonstrates MainOne’s position as the region’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider and underscores the company’s growing stature as a pan-African platform facilitating e-commerce and innovation.

About MainOne:

MainOne is West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider. MainOne’s world class infrastructure includes a private 7000km submarine cable system from Europe running down the coast of West Africa, a next generation IP NGN network and a growing regional and metro terrestrial fiber optics network. We operate the only Tier III certified data center in West Africa with ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certification.

Our cost effective and innovative solutions are developed in a collaborative manner such that businesses that partner with us are fully empowered to meet the needs of today’s market and also prepare them for tomorrow’s growth opportunities. Additional information can be found on.