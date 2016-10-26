US Customs signs $1.3bn trade MOU with GRA

The Commissioner of United States Customs and Border Protection signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to facilitate the exchange of trade and customs expertise among both nations.

Addressing a section of the media after the signing ceremony in Accra, Gil Kerlikowske indicated that trade between Ghana and the US currently stands at $1.3 billion hence the need to secure the borders to ensure the safety of goods and services.

As part of the MOU, both nations will share expertise in dealing with smuggling of hazardous materials and other areas of business interest to be determined jointly by both partners.

The U.S Customs Commission will also provide technical assistance and capacity building programmes for the personnel of the GRA in the areas of product classification, security of the port of entry among others.

The Mr Kerlikowske who describes the MOU as a living document is optimistic that it will go a long way to improving security at Ghana’s ports and borders.

For his part, Commissioner of Customs Division of the GRA, John Vianney Kuudamnuru, expressed gratitude to the US Commissioner and his team for the gesture on behalf of the Ghana government.

He, therefore, recounted the numerous capacity building initiatives and training programmes offered by the US Customs administration which he said have gone a long way to boost thAuthority's performance.

He noted that the two administrations have exchanged critical intelligence and logistical support as part of the global effort to stem the ever-increasing menace of international narcotic drugs trade and trafficking.

Mr Vianney Kuudamnuru also disclosed that the U.S government is providing a training and logistical support programme for the GRA to set up a Canine Unit that will augment security systems at the ports and habours.

“It is my belief and commitment of the GRA to sustain the very beneficial relationship that exists among the two customs administrations in a bid to manage revenue mobilization, facilitate trade and investment as well as securing the borders of both nations” he concludes.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Ebenezer K. Sabutey |Joy Business