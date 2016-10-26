Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
26 October 2016

Ghana's energy situation could worsen if... - ex-VRA boss

By MyJoyOnline

Former Volta River Authority (VRA) Chief Executive, Kweku Awotwi has expressed worry debts owed power producers and fuel suppliers like the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO).

He says if government does not settle the debts in good time, it could worsen the country’s energy situation.

According to him, the crisis that has bedeviled the energy sector the past three years is purely a financial issue adding the relative stability being enjoyed currently, would be short-lived if urgent steps are not taken the address the sector’s debt situation.

Power producers and suppliers of fuel are currently owed in excess of $2 billion – a situation which has seen the curtailment of gas supplies from WAPCO for instance thereby, negatively impacting power generation.

Speaking with JOY BUSINESS at an evening session with experts on energy sector promises by political parties Mr Awotwi said immediately settling the debt is critical in ensuring the situation is not exacerbated.

Also speaking at the forum, Executive Director of Kumasi Institute of Technology and Environment (KITE), Ishmael Edjekumhene, expressed concern about what he said are shallow energy policies being proposed by the most of the political parties in their manifestos.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Kuuku Abban | Joy Business

