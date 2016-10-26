The Tufohene of the Krachi Traditional area, Nana Baffour Mireku Okonsende II has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, to address the many transportation challenges on the River Oti if he is voted into power.

Yesterday [Tuesday], Nana Akufo-Addo’s team was held up at the bank of the River Oti for hours following challenges on the pontoon scheduled to ferry them across.

The Tufohene described the hiccup as God-sent as it afforded Nana Akufo-Addo the opportunity to witness first hand the challenges residents endure in commuting across the river.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him by the NPP Flagbearer, the chief said, “I am very happy when you got to Dambai, the Pontoon got spoiled. I am very happy and that is because God knows you will become the President. When you don't fix the challenges with our transport then it is up to you. If it was fixed and you were coming, you wouldn't have suffered.”

The Tufohene also spoke of the prospect of a new region being carved out of the northern part of the Volta Region and he proposed that if indeed a new region was carved, Krachi ought to be the capital.

“As you see this, we appeal to you to consider our region. We need a new region here. It is very important to us. We are asking you to promise to create a new region here for us so we can hold on to it.”

Nana Baffour Mireku Okonsende

“We heard you promising in the Western Region and Mahama also did same. If there should be a new capital, it should be here in Krachi. We know that Krachi has all the infrastructure needed to be a new regional capital,” the chief added in his appeal.

NPP will bring development and progress

Whilst Nana Akufo-Addo did not commit to a new region, he did assure the chiefs and people of Krachi that he will bring the needed development if given the mandate.

“Ghanaians are now prepared that God-willing in December, they will vote for change so that a new government that can help our people will take over,” he said.

“Ghanaians have become too pitiful. The country is rich in mineral resources but the people are suffering. This is not how it is supposed to be. We have to govern the people in such a way that there'll be development and progress.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana