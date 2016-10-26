Uncompromising Passion Book Launch

Uncompromising Passion - The Humble Beginnings of An African Video Game Industry is a book that tells the story of a young man who chose to pursue his dreams with unwavering focus. This young man is Eyram Akofa Tawia , the CEO of Leti Arts and one of the most accomplished, celebrated young entrepreneurs in Africa.

This book tracks Eyram's journey from Buroburo Road on the KNUST Campus to the present day, putting Ghana on the world map of video game development through the amazing creative work being churned out at his company, Leti Arts. The book will be launched on November 4, 2016 at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology . It will bring together important players in the Ghanaian startup ecosystem, distinguished guests and important role models and supporters of Eyram’s entrepreneurial journey.

Uncompromising Passion - The Humble Beginnings of An African Video Game Industry is a great example of documenting an African success story in a way that will educate, inspire and even entertain readers. Co-authored by Samson Ojo , it chronicles Eyram’s journey but also sheds a lot of light on the support (from friends, family, acquaintances) to grow a company and more. The book talks about the entrepreneur ecosystem and the education system engendering it, which will make great reading and provide great insight to interested parties.

In the book’s foreword, Ato Ulzen-Appiah, a longtime friend of Eyram, wrote: “ Journeying through this book, aptly captured by Samson Ojo, is like experiencing a comic from Leti Arts .The book has the jovial DNA of Eyram, it can be likened to an entertaining and educative road trip from Accra to Ho and back”. Eyram talked about his inspiration and motivation in the book’s introduction, “ I believe Africa needs to accept new directions to grow; and Gaming is one of the major directions we can take. I am inviting you to share in my journey so far. The highs and the lows, the laughter and the tears; the unfolding story”.

The book launch would be chaired by Mrs Jane Kwawu . Jane is an independent international consultant and a gender activist with a great reputation in the UN. As a relative of Eyram, she would shed light on the family support that shapes such an awesome success story. The event would be emceed by Winston Amoah of 3fm Sunrise . In attendance would be a number of distinguished guests such as the Netherlands Ambass ador H.E Mr. Ron Strikker , Bright Simons (mPedigree), executives from Telcos amongst others. Some important people who have been part of Eyram’s community growing up would be present, including Prof Kwesi Adarkwa, Dr Rudith King and Prof Mrs Victoria Dzogbefia .

The event on November 4, 2016 would be a celebration of African ingenuity and innovation. The dress code is appropriately African in addition to white. The event would start with arrivals at 6pm and it woul d run for 3 hours. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Eyram Akofa Tawia will present some excerpts from the book and lead a slide show presentation talking about the Leti Arts journey and the African Video Gaming industry. After a Q&A session, some invited speakers would give short speeches.

This book launch is also a fundraising event. 1000 copies of the book would be distributed to educational institutions in Ghana for reading, motivation and inspiration. The book would also be launched briefly at Barcamp Ho 2016 on October 29 in Ho since the Volta region is dear to Eyram.

For more information on the book launch, contact Abena Addai Boakye @ 0245900458 or Bernard Kelvin Clive on 0244961121.





