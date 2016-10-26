Five filling station staff arrested over ?47,000 theft

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Five members of staff of Rich Oil Filling Station in Akwatia in the Eastern Region have been arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the theft of GH¢47,000.

The amount which was supposed to be the day’s sales was kept in the manager’s office but mysteriously disappeared.

The manager, Clifford Nyarko, who detected a break-in reported the incident to the police after he realised the safe in his office had been broken into.

According to him, the money had been kept in the safe for a number of days, but it is unclear if the staff knew about it.

When the police visited the scene, the Area Manager's complaint was confirmed.

The five suspects who were on duty during the night Dawuda Abubakar, 24; Habib Abraham, 23; Mohammed Hashimi, 29; Razak Jabril, 26, and Yakubu Mohammed aged 49 years were arrested for helping in police investigations.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Police Command has directed the Akwatia Police to invite Mr Nyarko to also help the police with its investigations.

He is to explain why he kept such a huge sum of money in his office for several days and other related matters.

