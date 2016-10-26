Supporters of Rev. Owusu Bempah mass up at police headquarters

Some supporters and church members of Rev. Owusu Bempah have massed up at the Police Headquarters in support of the popular prophet after he was invited by the police following a prophecy about Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International is reported to have prophesied that there will be gunshots at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stronghold during the December 7 polls.

He also said the party’s presidential candidate will be assassinated in the process.

His inability to name those plotting the assassination is the reason he has been invited by the police to assist in investigations.

But Rev. Bempah believes the encounter will be fruitless because the prophecy is the outcome of a spiritual encounter, and since he will be engaging the police on the physical level his explanations might not make sense.

Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey who is at the premises of the police headquarters reports that the prophet is being questioned by the police.

And while he explains himself to the police, his supporters have gathered outside the police headquarters asking for his release.

According to them, they don’t see the need for the invite.

Some claim they are being assaulted by the police. One told the Joy News reporter he was grabbed by the neck and dragged out of the premises when he questioned why they were being manhandled.

“I saw one of them pushing my friend so I asked him ‘why are you pushing him’…before I realized he held my neck and started squeezing it.”

Kwabena Tawiah said he was arrested but later discharged.

