Politics | 26 October 2016 14:36 CET

Samira Bawumia follows Mahama into Eastern Region for campaign

By MyJoyOnline

The struggle for votes in the Eastern Region by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is becoming keen by the day as both parties try to undo each other in the region.

In the latest move, wife of vice presidential candidate of the NPP, Samira Bawumia has commenced a campaign in the Region at the same time that President John Mahama is there.

Mrs Bawumia is campaigning in constituencies the President has just left or will be visiting.

Early Wednesday morning, Mrs Bawumia commenced her campaign for the NPP in the Kade Constituency.

She called on the Muslim community to rally behind the NPP because the party has good plans for the social as well as infrastructural development in the Zongos.

She donated 50 bags of cement to the Asuom Islamic Primary and Junior High School (JHS) to rehabilitate their dilapidated school building.

Samira Bawumia said even though President Mahama had claimed that he will fix the roads in the Eastern Region, he used a helicopter to campaign, insulating himself from the pain suffered by residents.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

Politics

