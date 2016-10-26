Ayariga's lawyer storms court with traveling bag

Counsel for disqualified APC Presidential candidate Hassan Ayariga stormed the Accra High Court with a traveling bag as they seek to overturn the Electoral Commission's decision to disqualify their client.

Lead counsel Maxwell Logan retrieved law books and documents from the bag to begin the first hearing of a suit that is expected to be determined in a week.

In a brief court hearing, the judge on her own accord, ordered abridgment of time for hearing the case, meaning the normal processes a case should travel has been shortened.

The judge, therefore, ordered the parties to to file statement of case by Friday. Oral arguments from the plaintiff and the respondent, the Electoral Commission is expected to be heard on Monday.

The Judiciary is keen to resolve all election-related disputes as quickly as possible with a crucial poll barely 40 days away.

Speaking to the press after court proceedings ended, Hassan Ayariga blamed Charlotte Osei on two scores for the 'errors' which led to his qualification. He is one of 12 other presidential candidates who were disqualified.

According to the EC, Hassan Ayariga was endorsed by persons - Abaako Issifu and Abudu Ayuba - who also endorsed another presidential candidate. This is against the regulations governing the 2016 general elections set out in Constitutional Instrument 94.

The EC says although Hassan Ayariga presented 432 endorsers needed, in reality he is short by two endorsers hence he stands disqualified.

The EC also added that "the signatures of both voters are different on the two nomination forms. This raises questions as to the legitimacy of those signatures".

"We will refer the matter of the possible forgeries of these signatures to the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution in line with the following sections of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)".

Read: EC's reasons for rejecting all 13 presidential aspirants

But arguing his case outside court, Hassan Ayariga blamed Charlotte Osei for his 'mistakes'. He explained that it was the responsibility of the EC Chair to educate voters on rules surrounding the endorsement.

Story by [email protected]