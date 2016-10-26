I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
NPP News | 26 October 2016 12:36 CET

Abura Asebu: My projects will push me over the line – NPP candidate

By CitiFMonline

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency, Elvis Morris Donkor, believes his development projects in the area would be enough to ensure his victory at the polls.

Speaking on The Campaign Trail, Mr. Morris Donkor expressed hope that the constituents would reward him for his hard work in the various communities.

He touted his work in the area saying, “Every community, I have done a project there, even before thinking of politics. When it comes to school building, I have built schools… whenever I say whatever I have done, I mention a community so that anyone at all can verify.”

“As an individual person, I have had health insurance for 4750 children. I had a school feeding program feeding over 3000 children every blessed day.”

“When it comes to water projects, if you go to Akuokrom, I have given them water to drink. If you go to Odumase, I have given them water to drink, if you go to Odonkrom, I have given them water to drink and so many other communities,” Mr. Morris Donkor added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

