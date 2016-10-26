Hassan Ayariga blames NCCE for his disqualification

The flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has blamed the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for his disqualification from the 2016 general elections.

The Electoral Commission disqualified Ayariga and 12 others from the race for having issues with their nomination forms.

But Ayariga said the NCCE failed in its duties to educate electorates well enough hence the mistakes on their nomination forms.

Mr. Ayariga made the accusation when he addressed the media after the adjournment of the party's suit against the EC on Wednesday.

Meanwhile an Accra High Court has ruled to abridge the date for the hearing of the APC suit challenging their disqualification by the EC.

The court said the case would be heard on October 31, 2016.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana