Ashanti Regional Minister Clears The Air On Fire Tender Brouhaha

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. John Alexander Kobina Ackon has refuted claims made by some Assembly Members of the Atwima Mponua District Assembly saying he connived with the District Chief Executive, Mr. Stephen Yeboah in exchanging their Fire Tender with that of Obuasi which they believe is faulty and cannot perform as the former.

According to him, his office has no hand in the exchanging of Fire Tenders in the region but rather the duty of the Regional Fire Command and the National Headquarters.

Mr. Alexander Ackon said the first time he heard the issue of the Nyinahini and Obuasi Fire Tender was when the DCE for the area came to his office to tell him about the intention of the Fire Command to give their fire Tender to Obuasi after a fire assessment.

“The Regional Fire Commander told me they’ve made an assessment based on the types of fires between Obuasi and Nyinahin, so looking at Obuasi they needed a Tender with both Water and Foam so the need to go for that of Nyinahin came up

So I never in any way had a hand in the swapping of the Tenders as speculated by the Assembly members”, Mr. Ackon stressed.

He made these revelations to Obuasitoday.com in an email interview earlier today.He added that, he will meet with the District Chief Executive and Regional Commander to bring a lasting solution to the matter.

Earlier yesterday, the Assembly members and residents staged a demonstration dubbed ‘Bloody Demonstration’ to register their displeasure.