NPP Sure Of Making Gains In The Volta Region

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the several endorsements being received from notable Traditional Rulers in the Volta Region is as a result of broken promises and neglect of the region by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). This according to Musah Superior, an Aid to NPP Presidential Nominee, will not only consolidate gains made by the NPP in the region over the years but also increase their gains in the region come December 7th.

Reports have it that, the NPP Presidential Nominee Nana Addo has received endorsement from some Traditional Rulers in the stronghold of the governing NDC, the Volta Region. One of these Chiefs was the Gyasehene of the Peki Traditional area in the Volta Region, Togbui Takon Tutu Brempong. He was reported to have thrown his weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo. Justifying his decision, he said under erstwhile NPP administration, things were much better than now hence his public declaration to support the NPP.

Another Traditional head from the Volta Region who has led group of sub-chiefs to declare support for the NPP was Nana Odam Gyamfi III, Paramount Chief of Akroso Asukawkaw Traditional Area. He was quoted as saying “all the Chiefs from Dambai to Asukawkaw support NPP. If some people have tagged us as being NPP sympathizers, then we might as well officially declare our stance and support for the party.”

Meanwhile Musa Superior insisted that the endorsements coming from the chiefs in the NDC’s World Bank is a signal that the region is fed up with the governing party. Adding that the chief’s endorsement is a general reflection of how people of the region feel about the NDC. “They are disappointed in the NDC who they have supported since 1992, they have been kept in the dark for long and this year the people of the Volta region will reject the NDC”

Musa Superior maintained that issues of broken promises and economic hardship have dominated calls from the people in the region to Nana Addo. Saying the people of the volta region have been taken for ‘fools’ for a long time and the region now realized that it is now time for change.

“The NDC will fall on their own sword, too much of propaganda is what the NDC feed the voltarian with and they will kick them out this year”

However the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC Anthony Nukpenu has agreed that although NPP will increase votes in the region but that will not depreciate the votes of the NDC in any way, adding that the chiefs who are throwing their support behind the NPP Presidential Candidate are doing so for their parochial interest.