Ace Artist Lucky Mensah Once A Lost Son Has Now Come Back Home To NPP

Welcome home, oh prodigal son Lucky Mensah. You were once a lost child, making campaign songs for NDC to win or to rig elections. However, you, having come face to face with the reality; seeing how bad the NDC are in government, especially under the presidency of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, you have returned home to help fight to chase them out from power.

He who sins and repents of their sins is always forgiven by God. When the biblical prodigal son sinned against his father and family, he was welcomed back home with pomp and pageantry when he realised how stupidly he had offended his father and decided to go back home to plead for forgiveness of sins from the father.

From that day onwards, the son turned completely a new leaf, behaving himself and always doing things that would please the father; obedient, helpful and always being at the service of his family.

I see Lucky Mensah at the moment as being a reminiscent of the biblical prodigal son. He went with the NDC for personal reasons but when he released that he does not naturally belong in that family, after putting up with them for several years and knowing only problems, he has backtracked. He has come back to the family in which he belongs naturally.

He did not come empty-handed but has come with a song that will woo many people into his NPP camp.

I say, Lucky Mensah, “Akwaaba, waba a tenase”. Your song is electrifying. Thank you. However, could you please mobilise your friends to proceed on campaign tours alongside some NPP leaders or can you go alone, your finances and health permitting, to canvass for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP as Agya Koo is doing with his “Agenda 57% for Nana Akufo Addo 2016”?

You can go on campaign platforms to entertain the audience with your latest “Yere sesa mu” song. You will surely be a crowd-puller to help disseminate NPP’s credible policies to the Ghanaian masses.

Let us all join hands and forces together to clinch power for Nana Akufo Addo, the modern day Joseph and David of ancient times. Let the saying, “third time lucky”, be the portion of Nana Akufo Addo. You can let it happen through the help of God so do it!

Bravo to Lucky Mensah, the modern day Prodigal Son of NPP and the suffering Ghanaian masses.

Welcome back to your family (NPP) home with warm embrace.

Lucky Mensah, again I say, “Akwaaba”

Rockson Adofo