GhanaThink Foundation Takes Barcamp To Ho

On Saturday 29th October, 2016 Barcamp Ho programme will engage the youth in and beyond Ho (of the Volta Region) on a discussion on ‘Professionalism In Today’s Business Environment’. This year’s Barcamp Ho is the sixth annual event and hopes to define and discuss how young people can be leaders of community development in Ho.

Date: 29 October 2016

Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Venue: University of Health and Allied Sciences Auditorium (Trafalgar)

Tickets: Register to attend for free via the eventbrite website here. (barcampho16.eventbrite.com). Contact us via barcamp at www.ghanathink.org for sponsorship or partnership opportunities.

Social media

Facebook: Barcamp Ho

Twitter: BarcampHo

Google+: BarcampHo

About The Barcamp Programme

Barcamp Ho 2016 is a networking forum bringing people together to learn, share and network. This Barcamp follows 64 successful BarCamps in Ghana organized by the GhanaThink Foundation as part of its Barcamp Ghana program.

What to expect?

Mentoring by professionals or entrepreneurs.

Networking with like-minded individuals - you could find your business or project partner

Celebrating some of the best of our community and beyond

Breakout sessions that you can also lead

BarCamp Ho 2016 is supported by Tigo Ghana, University of Health and Allied Sciences SRC, Adanu, Memories Multimedia, etc.

Join us to move the Volta Region and Ghana forward!

Barcamp Ho Speaker Profiles

Augustina Ofori | WASH Officer at Pencils of Promise

Augustina Ofori completed her BSc Public Health Education at the Catholic University and has worked a UKAID funded project on BCC Ebola and Cholera in the Brong Ahafo Region.

She also worked in the Health Promotion Department at Accra Metro Health Directorate.

Augustina is passionate about volunteering. She volunteers with Health Support Foundation for rural outreach programs and with Ambassadors of Mercy for urban voluntary activities.

Albert Kweku Bediako | Ho Technical University

Albert Kweku Bediako has worked with Standard Charted Bank, Barclays Bank and United Bank of Africa at the beginning of his career but, he left the banking sector to join academia in 2012, by moving from UBA to then Ho Polytechnic, now Ho Technical University. He has other part time teaching roles with KNUST and UEW Ho campuses respectively.

Albert has a deep interest in leadership, strategy develop and supply chain Management. Over time, he has been engaged in numerous community service and mentorship activities. He also has a firm believe in youth enlightenment and empowerment.

Richard Delali Tetteh | Managing Partner at RDT

Richard Delali Tetteh is a Managing Partner at RDT - Accounting Services also the Co-Founder - OVISCA Agriculture and was the Rotaract President for the year 2015/2016.

Richard has successfully established and managed operations for five SMEs, moving them from low profitability to over 50% increase in revenues.

He Launched and implemented the OVISCA Agribusiness program on www.ovisca.com and led the Rotaract Club of Ho to win the Most Outstanding project among four West African countries, he also led his club to win the Overall Best Club in Ghana.

Nelson Yao Klu | Teacher Support Coordinator with Pencils Of Promise

Nelson Yao Klu is a Teacher Support Coordinator with Pencils Of Promise (an NGO in education); that is increasing access to quality education for children in underserved communities in the developing world.

As an educator/Instructional coach, he has been equipping and supporting teachers with new methods, techniques, strategies, skills and approaches to teaching literacy to children in Preschools and Primary schools in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He is committed to impacting many more children in the deprived communities across the country in order to increase literacy skills and improve learning outcomes.