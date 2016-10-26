Obrempong writes: Upsurge in galamsey; Mahama a great disappointment

Since the conversation on illegal mining resurfaced in the past weeks, uninspiring speeches and ad-hoc solutions have emanated from the President; John Dramani Mahama and his appointees.

Sadly, not a single sustainable solution has been offered by these trustees of our resources.

At one point, the natural resource ministry says something; and on another platform, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology says another.

You will also hear Dr. Kweku Agyeman Mensah of the Water Resources Ministry complaining about the impending shutdown of water treatment plants due to illegal mining (Malmsey).

Then the President is also heard talking about some regularization and all that. What at all is happening?

How come there has not been any single coordinated approach to tackle the menace other than the talk shops since 2013.

And whiles we were engaged in talking, our lukewarm and careless attitude rewarded us with polluted river bodies across many parts of the country, disrespect for conservatory traditions adopted by our forefathers, dwindling food crops and cocoa production, and the get rich quick spirit planted in today's youths.

Don't also forget about the number of youth and sometimes women whose lives the earth has swallowed too quickly.

That's our reward! Perhaps, more sophisticated rewards are even in the offing been parceled to be delivered later.

That said; I am of the view that, the one who has disappointed us in all of these is the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who's in charge of protecting the supreme document of our land, the constitution.

Read this, and see if I'm far from the truth.

“Every mineral in its natural state in, under or upon any land in Ghana, Rivers, streams, water courses throughout Ghana, the exclusive economic zone and any area covered by the territorial sea or continental shelf is the property of the Republic of Ghana and shall be vested in the president on behalf of, and in trust for the people of Ghana”.

This is the wording of the 1992 constitution Article 257 clause 6.

Every mineral in their natural state upon or under any land, Rivers, streams and water courses; is for Ghana and vested in the president on behalf of, and in trust for Ghanaians.

With the renewed spirit of galamsey in many parts of the country, particularly the Amenfi districts of the western region, these quick questions come to mind;

1. When the quality of Rivers and streams and the environment, entrusted in the president on behalf of the 27 million people are been destroyed with impunity, who do we hold accountable?

2. When the resources we have entrusted in the president on behalf of the 27 million people are been stolen by Chinese nationals in collaboration with Ghanaians, who do we hold accountable?

Anti-galamsey taskforce dragging away an asian believed to be involved in galamsey

3. Does vesting these mineral resources in the president [John Dramani Mahama] on behalf of the 27 million people mean he only taking charge of the revenues that accrue from it?

Well, some Chinese nationals in collaboration with locals are digging away the state's chief foreign earner, gold.

They are doing this by overturning lands, polluting Rivers, which hitherto were clean; and clearing the state's second largest foreign earner, cocoa in search of gold.

a) Now, hasn't the president, John Dramani Mahama broken the public confidence Ghanaians reposed in him to manage our resources?

b) Hasn't the president breached article 58 clause 2 of the constitution which enjoins him to protect the constitution? What is the meaning of this?

“The executive authority [President] of Ghana shall extend to the execution and maintenance of this constitution and laws made under or continued in force by this constitution”.

c) Is the president executing article 257 clause 6 well; considering how illegal mining has been left to worsen?

In my opinion, the president is effectively executing the part of article 257(6) to the advantage of illegal miners throughout the country.

I will leave the rest of the discussion for your own judgment.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Email: [email protected]