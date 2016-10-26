Nii Noi Nortey confident of victory in Klottey Korle

An independent candidate in the Klottey Korley parliamentary contest, Nii Noi Nortey has said he is confident of victory ahead of the December polls.

According to him, he has worked tirelessly and harder than his opponents contesting the parliamentary seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Nii Noi Nortey said his message of making the constituency better and improving the lives of the electorates has been accepted by majority of the people.

He told Citi News claims that his main contenders, Philip Addison of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Zanetor Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had better chances of winning the elections were false.

He said, “when you talk of strongholds, I won't say a particular area is my stronghold because there is a silent majority who are just supporting us. We've managed to meet close to 70 per cent of the constituents and I can tell you it is very positive. We are getting ready to hit the streets. Campaigning has been very good.I am very confident of beating them. My stronghold is everywhere in all the nine electoral areas.”

'Race for Korle Klottey'

The Korle Klottey seat is one of the few constituencies in the Greater Accra Region that will be keenly monitored due to the unique dynamics and play of politics in the area.

The NPP's Philip Addison became popular after leading his party's legal team to challenge its loss at the the 2012 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

The NDC's Zanetor Rawlings is the daughter of Ghana's former President and founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP)'s Parliamentary candidate for the area, Eva Lokko, was unable to submit her nomination forms as she died last week earlier in the USA while receiving medical care.

Rockson Kofi Bright of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and CPP's Godwin Opare Addo are said to be making inroads in gaining support from the local people ahead of the elections.

Nii Noi Nortey, who fell out of the NPP after losing the primary in a controversial election, is also contesting as an independent candidate.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana