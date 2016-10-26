Ghana Armed Forces investigate Ibrahim Mahama over military escort allegation

The Ghana Armed Forces say they have begun investigations into reports that President John Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, has a heavily armed military escort at his beck and call.

There are yet-to-be authenticated photos of Ibrahim Mahama — a wealthy business man — circulating on popular social media platform, Facebook, that shows the President’s brother moving about with about a dozen, heavily-armed, well-built men in military in camouflage.

In a brief response to Joy News enquiries about the claim, the Armed Forces said they have already begun probing what would be a clear abuse of the military if the reports prove credible.

“We have seen the pictures, we are investigating to identify the unit of the soldiers and why they were part of the health walk,” the Armed Forces response stated.

An eye-witness posted on Joy News’ Facebook page that apart from the uniformed and armed military men, there were also armoured cars for his use.

Mr Ibrahim was allegedly spotted with the military detail at an event in Accra New Town over weekend dubbed, ‘Walk with Ibrahim’.

There have been similar allegations against the President’s brother in the past.

Below is an unedited description of the recent event by an eyewitness. Nana Opoku Kyekyeku posted his account on Joy News' Facebook page on October 25, 2016.

*MILITARY BODYGUARDS FOR IBRAHIM MAHAMA, BROTHER OF THE PRESIDENT*

The Military High Command has deployed security men as bodyguards to Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of the President.

Apart from the Military men for Mr. Mahama’s protection, there were also detailed SUVS and Military armoured cars for his use.

At an event in Accra New Town over weekend dubbed, ‘Walk with Ibrahim’, several soldiers armed to the teeth were seen busy around him, providing VVIP protection. Mr Mahama arrived in one of the military armoured cars with two of the Military men, while the others followed in another armoured car.

The men policed NDC supporters on the said walk in their numbers throughout on the streets of Accra New Town, a suburb of Accra, to the surprise of onlookers.

Mr. Mahama was seen clad in NDC Polo Shirt, whilst the crowd of party supporters carried a huge banner with the pictures of the President and his brother on it. It is not clear what position Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is running for in this case.

Residents quizzed the motive of such a move. The Military protecting a private citizen.

The abuse of incumbency by the Mahamas has hit mind blowing levels as the 2016 elections draws closer. The question however is, where does the Ghana Armed Forces stand in all this.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN