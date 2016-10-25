Headmaster of UBASH appeals for assistance

Kamgbunli (W/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Alhaji Osuman Zakaria, the Headmaster of the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School (UBASH), has appealed to government and Islamic foreign missions in the country to come to the aid of the school.

He said the academic record of the school is one of excellence and was poised to rub shoulders with first class second cycle institutions in the country.

The headmaster said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kamgbunli in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region when the GNA paid a visit to the school.

He told the GNA that as a boarding school, the dormitory as well as classrooms need expansion to be able to accommodate more students from far and near.

Touching on the achievements of the school, the headmaster was highly elated that the school continues to distinguish itself creditably in all fields of endeavour.

He said the school chalked 100 per cent in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) results last year and 98 per cent in this year's results (2016) and is poised to be the champion in the Western Region.

Alhaji Zakaria said the school has been rated as one of the best ten schools in the Western Region by the Ghana Education Service (GES) since it has achieved remarkable feats in academics, discipline, duty consciousness, sporting activities, as well as placing second in the Osagyefo Cup tourney held last year.

GNA