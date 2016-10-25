Electronic submission of claims to begin in Upper West - NHIA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Oct. 25, GNA - The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it is preparing to introduce a platform that would allow service providers the chance to submit claims electronically from the Upper West Region.

It said the service which would be introduced in November, would help address the delay challenges associated with the submission of claims by service providers.

Mr Nathaniel Otoo, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NHIA, said this during the 14th Annual General Conference of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) in Wa.

The theme for the conference is: "Sustainability of the Gate Keeper System in Healthcare Delivery; Challenges and the Way Forward".

He said the NHIA owed facilities but part of the challenge to its indebtedness had to do with the speed with which claims were processed especially in the Upper West, Upper East and the Northern Regions.

Mr Otoo expressed the hope that the initiative which has been successfully piloted would be able to address the claims delay challenge and reduce the scheme's indebtedness to health facilities in the region and improve healthcare delivery.

Chief Alhaji Imoro Bandanaa II, National President of the GPAA, said whereas capitation seeks to assign clients to provider facilities of their choice, the gate keeper system was an inbuilt mechanism that kept the system in check against abuse and impropriety.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, used the occasion to commend the Physician Assistants (PAs) in the country for the critical role the play in healthcare delivery.

He urged them to use the conference to generate practical ideas and strategies that would strengthen the gate keeping role in order to improve on efficiency.

Dr Banabas Gandau said the work of PAs was huge in healthcare delivery as patients often came with all kinds of illnesses to facilities and that PAs were often the first point of call.

GNA