Don't include SADA affairs in political wranglings - Alhaji Iddi

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Bole (N/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Alhaji Gilbert Seidu Iddi, former Chief Executive of Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), has appealed to politicians and political party leaders to disassociate SADA from political talk.

Take issues of SADA out of politics because some political parties are bent on making political capital out of SADA and are absolutely misinforming people about the real issues pertaining to SADA.

Alhaji Iddi said funds allocated to SADA has not been misappropriated as some have claimed on their campaign platforms.

He said the SADA account has been audited and nowhere has the Auditor General report mentioned that the SADA funds had been misappropriated.

Auditor-General report rather commended SADA for 80 per cent success of its afforestation project.

Alhaji Iddi was reacting to some of the corrupt allegations leveled against SADA officials on political platforms by some political parties in recent times.

The former SADA Chief Executive made the rebuttal at the campaign launch of Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, an aspiring National Democratic Congress candidate for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency in Bole on Sunday.

'There is no corruption in SADA. There are some deliberate and sustained misinformation about SADA. No funds are missing', he said.

Alhaji Iddi said what pains him most has been the way some politicians have targeted him as a corrupt person, defaming his character and tarnishing his name and image in public circles as a corrupt person.

He said he was prepared to fight tooth and nail to restore his good name and threw a challenge to detractors to take him to court if they felt he had really embezzled SADA funds.

'Decisions about the running of SADA were not hatched by Alhaji Gilbert Seidu Iddi but a Board and people should not misconstrue some of the lapses in SADA as the brainchild of Chief Executive alone', he said.

GNA