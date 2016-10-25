Church of Pentecost donates to Yendi Prison inmates

Yendi (N/R), Oct. 25, GNA - The Church of Pentecost has donated GHÈ» 2,000.00 worth of items to inmates of the Yendi prison as part of its church week celebration.

The items include a bag of gari, detergents, bales of used clothes, sugar, milk and biscuits amongst others.

Reverend Francis Boateng Amponsah, the head of the Gushegu branch of the Church of Pentecost, said many people have been sent to prisons for various offences and it is the intention of the church to help make their lives more comfortable for them.

He appealed to the prison authorities to provide the requisite skills training to the inmates so that when they are released they can find meaningful vocations.

Rev Boateng said as we near the December elections there is the need for all Christians to intensify their prayers for peace in the country.

He said as part of the celebration, various competitions were held for members of the six zones of the church in the district.

He said the zones include, Yendi, Nadundo, Bunbon, Kpasanado, Ngani, and Nakpachie.

He said the Yendi zone won the soccer competition against Nadundo and the deserving winners of the various competitions were presented with trophies.

Chief Officer Alfred Appau Karikari, who received the items on behalf of Superintendent Frank Okyere the Yendi Municipal Prison Commander, thanked the church for its kind gesture.

He said this is the fourth time such donations have been made to the inmates by various benevolent organizations.

Chief Officer Karikari called on other benevolent organization to come to aid of the inmates because Government alone cannot do everything to satisfy them.

He appealed to the various organizations to emulate the kind gesture of the church and always remember the inmates in their activities.

Kwaku Badu, an inmate, prayed God to bless the church for the kind gesture.

GNA