Emulate Dagaaba-Frafra friendship for peaceful election - Chief

By Angela Ayimbire / Cecilia Diesob, GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Dagaati and Frafra community in Accra have called on ethnic groups in Ghana to emulate the friendship between the two tribes to promote unity, stability and peace in the December 7 elections.

The tribes from the Upper East and Upper West Regions participated in the Dagaaba-Frafra peace friendly games held at the El-wak Stadium to rekindle the unity they have shared and enjoyed over the years.

This year's peace game was organised on the theme: 'Towards a Peaceful Election: Emulating the Dagaaba-Frafra friendship.'

Mr Peter Nanfuri, Paramount Chief of Jirapa, a Dagao and the brain behind the fun games who made the call said it was important that the relationship between the two tribes be transferred to the national level for others to emulate.

'We wish that those in the Southern part of the country will imitate this great relationship between the Frafras and Dagaatis so that the country can be peaceful forever. We tease, insult and make mockery of each other but it never results in a fight because we understand each other. Why can't we live like that as Ghanaians? He asked.

Mr George Anaba, Chief Organiser and Member of the joint planning committee said: 'We have had these fun games for the past 21 years with the focus of sustaining peace among ethnic communities in Ghana especially when we hosted it in Tamale in 2006 to bring peace among the people.

'But since it's an election year, we are also in our own way helping to sensitise Ghanaians before, during and after the elections to ensure it ends peacefully,' he said.

Mr Alban Babgin, Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency recounted the origin of the Dagaaba-Frafra tribes who according to him, originated from the Moshie land and were therefore from the same blood.

The games were also a move to foster a tighter bond between the two playmates using sports and cultural performances; he said.

He urged political aspirants and party supporters to take a cue from the kind of relationship the Dagaabas shared with the Frafras.

Mr Gordon Wellu Publicity Manager for the event said the Frafras and Dagaatis had always believed that they were from the same ancestors who were brothers and decided to kill and eat a dog during a period of famine but disagreed on how to process it.

One of the brothers suggested that the meat be roasted while the other thought that it should be cooked.

This confusion led to a bone of contention between the two brothers who later shared the meat equally only to find out that the head was missing.

They took their separate ways to the east and west resenting each other.

The missing head saga became the strength of their unity where either tribe asked each other: 'Where is the dog head?'

After years of separation, hence, the zeal to sustain that unity between the two tribes and to Ghana at large.

In attendance was Brigadier General Francis Sanziri, National Coordinator for National Disaster Management Organisation, who was the Chairman for the occasion, Mr Ambrose Dery, Deputy Minority Leader, and Brig Gen William Azure Ayambota who was the Guest of Honour. GNA