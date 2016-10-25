Vote massively for the NPP - Fordjour

By Kwaku Appiah Yeboah, GNA

Wamanafo (B/A), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Kwadwo Yeboah Fordjour, Former Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), has asked the people of Dormaa East District of the Brong Ahafo Region to vote massively for the party's flagbearer.

He said vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to ensure accelerated development for the country.

Mr Fordjour said the only way the socio- economic hardship of many Ghanaians can be alleviated was by voting the NPP into power, so that the party can execute its, one district, one factory agenda to help generate employment for the youth.

He also appealed to the people in the district to retain the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr William Kwasi Sabi.

Mr Fordjour made the call during the campaign launch of Mr William Kwasi Sabi, the incumbent NPP MP for the Dormaa East Constituency.

The event was held to map out strategies for him to win the support of the electorate in the area.

The Former NPP Regional Chairman advised the people to avoid voting 'skirt and blouse' (voting for different parties) during the December 7 elections, but to direct all their votes to Nana Akuffo Addo Dankwa and the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Mr William Kwasi Sabi, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency, cautioned his main rival Mr Frank Kumih, the District Chief Executive for the Dormaa East and the aspiring NDC Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency to desist from soiling his reputation and acknowledge the achievements of the area.

He said five per cent of his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund(DACF) led to the establishment of various projects in the area.

Mr Sabi said over the past four years as an MP for the area, he has used various resources including his salary to fund major projects including a place of convenience for the people at Wamanafo and Wamfie, nursing and allied health science training college among others.

GNA