CODEO trains voter educators

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 25, GNA - The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has trained 50 community educators to undertake civic and voter education in all 50 districts in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The community educators will educate voters on the electoral process and procedures on how to cast ballots correctly, vote-buying, election security and adjudication of election disputes amongst others.

The move is to complement the efforts of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Commission for Civic Education to deepen citizens' knowledge of the electoral process to ensure increased participation in the coming elections.

Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, CODEO Staff and Senior Programme Officer of Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, a facilitator of the training, urged the trained community educators to work hard to ensure the success of the project.

He said the numerous court cases the EC has had to grapple with has succeeded in dragging the electoral calendar such that the EC did not have adequate time to prepare for the elections.

Nana Hagan, CODEO Staff, spoke about projects that CODEO was implementing regarding the 2016 elections saying CODEO would undertake parallel vote tabulation to collate presidential results to independently verify the accuracy of the tabulation process and the official presidential results declared by the EC.

GNA