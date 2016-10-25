McOttley Capital named Best Growing New Investment Bank

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - McOttley Capital has been named the "Best Growing New Investment Bank of the Year" at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Investment Awards to honour outstanding institutions in the investment banking industry.

It was awarded ahead of its peers for achieving the most compounded average growth over a three-year period.

It was certified by Deloitte, auditors of the awards, which was organised by the Premier Networking Investment Club in collaboration with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ghana Stock Exchange and the Ghana Securities Industry Association to celebrate the strides the industry had achieved in 2015/2016.

Mrs Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital, commenting on the award said: 'We are delighted our efforts and expertise in this competitive industry have been acknowledged. This award supports the confidence our growing client base have in our products and services.'

She added that the award reaffirmed McOttley's position as a leading investment bank.

In 2015, McOttley was acknowledged as the Best New Investment Bank and the Best Client Service by the International Finance Magazine Awards.

McOttley Capital, a subsidiary of McOttley Holdings, provides investment Banking, asset management, professional retirement and pension fund management to individual, corporate, government and private institutions.

GNA