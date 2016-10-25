Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 25 October 2016 23:00 CET

McOttley Capital named Best Growing New Investment Bank

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - McOttley Capital has been named the "Best Growing New Investment Bank of the Year" at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Investment Awards to honour outstanding institutions in the investment banking industry.

It was awarded ahead of its peers for achieving the most compounded average growth over a three-year period.

It was certified by Deloitte, auditors of the awards, which was organised by the Premier Networking Investment Club in collaboration with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ghana Stock Exchange and the Ghana Securities Industry Association to celebrate the strides the industry had achieved in 2015/2016.

Mrs Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital, commenting on the award said: 'We are delighted our efforts and expertise in this competitive industry have been acknowledged. This award supports the confidence our growing client base have in our products and services.'

She added that the award reaffirmed McOttley's position as a leading investment bank.

In 2015, McOttley was acknowledged as the Best New Investment Bank and the Best Client Service by the International Finance Magazine Awards.

McOttley Capital, a subsidiary of McOttley Holdings, provides investment Banking, asset management, professional retirement and pension fund management to individual, corporate, government and private institutions.

GNA

Business & Finance

What is food to one man is bitter poison to others but if the art of turning poison to food is mastered then the name of the dish cannot be spoiled.
By: JONES .H. MUNANGAND
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img