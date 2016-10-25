Delta's 'Pink Plane' raises funds for Breast Cancer Research

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Delta Air Lines has announced that it would fly its iconic Pink Plane throughout the month of October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It is part of a series of events to raise funds to support the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF).

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-400ER, features a special one-off livery of the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon.

Customers boarding it, and other Delta flights during October would be greeted by Delta's flight attendants wearing pink uniforms and selling pink products, including pink headsets.

In addition, Delta's sales teams across Africa, the Middle East and India would be wearing pink polo shirts and also serving pink lemonade to customers.

In a statement issued by the airline, Nat Pieper, Senior Vice President Europe, Middle East and Africa stated: 'We are proud to show our support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise vital funds for BCRF,' adding that Delta has been marking Pink October for 11 years now.

'We hope that 2016 will be our most successful yet,' he said.

Delta's 'Pink Plane'

Delta's international Boeing 767-400ER, which has adorned a pink-themed livery since 2010. The aircraft flies international routes and will raise awareness for BCRF around the world this year.

This month the aircraft would fly to cities including: Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam and Sao Paulo. Delta's first pink plane was a Boeing 757 that flew from 2005 to 2010 throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean to generate awareness for the cause.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) advances the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer.

BCRF has raised more than $570 million to fuel discoveries in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, survivorship and metastasis; making it one of the largest non-governmental funders of breast cancer research in the world.

In 2015, BCRF would award $48.5 million to support 240 researchers at leading medical institutions worldwide.

Since 1993, BCRF-funded researchers have been deeply involved in every major breast cancer breakthrough in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

GNA