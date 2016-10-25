Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 25 October 2016 21:06 CET

APC submits documents to EOCO

By MyJoyOnline

The All Peoples Congress has turned to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) documents detailing the party’s source of funding following an invitation to explain public comments by the APC leader.

Hassan Ayariga has said he has spent as much as $6 million campaigning but following his disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC) from participating in the December polls, he accused the Commission of unfairness in relation to his investment in the process.

Since news of the EOCO invite, the party has shifted position saying the figure was a slip of tongue.

More soon...
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

Politics

DEATH CAN BE SO CAPRICIOUS AND IT HARDLY SEEMS FAIR.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img