APC submits documents to EOCO

The All Peoples Congress has turned to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) documents detailing the party’s source of funding following an invitation to explain public comments by the APC leader.

Hassan Ayariga has said he has spent as much as $6 million campaigning but following his disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC) from participating in the December polls, he accused the Commission of unfairness in relation to his investment in the process.

Since news of the EOCO invite, the party has shifted position saying the figure was a slip of tongue.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com